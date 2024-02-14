Previous
Watch your step. by gaf005
Watch your step.

The stepping stones were cordoned off due to the wet and slippery conditions thus preventing access to the enticing chair.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice reflections
February 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful spot to relax. Very nice reflections.
February 14th, 2024  
