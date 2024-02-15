Sign up
Previous
Photo 2170
Beauty and balance.
On my first visit to Chartwell National Trust, home of Winston Churchill, this is one of the first views that greeted me - sublime.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
3
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
12th February 2024 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image
February 15th, 2024
Cathy 💫
Great pov (beautiful)
February 15th, 2024
