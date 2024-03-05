Previous
Bottoms Up. by gaf005
Photo 2189

Bottoms Up.

The amazing antics of ducks, aptly named, are so amusing.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Made me giggle
March 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Yep it's up.
March 5th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Made me giggle too!
March 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun!
March 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
His best side :)
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise