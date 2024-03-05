Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2189
Bottoms Up.
The amazing antics of ducks, aptly named, are so amusing.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2189
photos
100
followers
71
following
599% complete
View this month »
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th March 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Made me giggle
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Yep it's up.
March 5th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Made me giggle too!
March 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fun!
March 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
His best side :)
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close