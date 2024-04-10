Sign up
Photo 2225
Peculiar Perspective
The closer I walked towards the trunk, the weirder the view.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2225
photos
100
followers
71
following
609% complete
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
5th April 2024 12:29pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Fantabulous perspective!
April 10th, 2024
