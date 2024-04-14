Sign up
Previous
Photo 2229
Crinkly
This rather unusual tulip grows in our garden - its fellows have been demolished by the wind and rain but this one has stood proud against it all, even if a little eaten away on close inspection.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
8th April 2024 11:25am
Linda Godwin
love those pink ruffles!
April 14th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
stunning Just simply stunning!
April 14th, 2024
