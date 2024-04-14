Previous
Crinkly by gaf005
This rather unusual tulip grows in our garden - its fellows have been demolished by the wind and rain but this one has stood proud against it all, even if a little eaten away on close inspection.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Linda Godwin
love those pink ruffles!
Lisa Brown ace
stunning Just simply stunning!
