Photo 2230
Patience
The flies were darting around in the sunlight. I should have waited longer and sorted better settings (this was 1/2,000th and still didn't get it clearly) and greater proximity. Next time.....
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th April 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
Nice light
April 15th, 2024
