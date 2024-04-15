Previous
Patience by gaf005
Photo 2230

Patience

The flies were darting around in the sunlight. I should have waited longer and sorted better settings (this was 1/2,000th and still didn't get it clearly) and greater proximity. Next time.....
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice light
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise