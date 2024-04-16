Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2231
Splash
The anglers on the shore were none too pleased when these jet skis roared past creating waves, but what fun for those riding them. I didn't have time to get my camera out and it's impressive what smart phones can do these days.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2231
photos
102
followers
72
following
611% complete
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th April 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beverley
ace
Great capture…
April 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lots of action.
April 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024
