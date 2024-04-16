Previous
Splash by gaf005
Photo 2231

Splash

The anglers on the shore were none too pleased when these jet skis roared past creating waves, but what fun for those riding them. I didn't have time to get my camera out and it's impressive what smart phones can do these days.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great capture…
April 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lots of action.
April 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise