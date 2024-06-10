Previous
The Crooked House of Canterbury. by gaf005
Photo 2286

The Crooked House of Canterbury.

I don't think I'd like to live there and no, I didn't go inside. Just look at that doorway!!!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
😲 wow!
June 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
It's still standing, though!
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise