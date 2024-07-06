Previous
Vibrant by gaf005
Photo 2312

Vibrant

The single Calla Lily growing in our garden stands out in the flower bed with its rich colour.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Perfect! Wow!
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise