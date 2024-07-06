Sign up
Photo 2312
Vibrant
The single Calla Lily growing in our garden stands out in the flower bed with its rich colour.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th July 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Perfect! Wow!
July 6th, 2024
