Photo 2400
Spiral
This fascinating staircase at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill was just asking to be photographed. The plaque explains its date of origin.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
