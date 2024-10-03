Sign up
Photo 2401
83
I admit that I object to Christmas music and decorations before the 1st December, but is it OK to post a picture of this reindeer 83 days before Christmas, even with its ragged dreadlocks?!
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
3
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2401
photos
99
followers
74
following
657% complete
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th September 2024 4:17pm
Mags
ace
Ha ha! I love it!
October 3rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Yes it is! Nice capture!
October 3rd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
yep, and it's a great shot too.
October 3rd, 2024
