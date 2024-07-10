Sign up
Previous
Photo 2316
Opportunist
The keeper put food out to attract the squirrels but this Great Tit grabbed the chance of a free meal.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2316
photos
106
followers
76
following
634% complete
View this month »
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th June 2024 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Seems fair as many a Squirrel has raided the bird feeders.
July 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Clever great tit…
July 10th, 2024
