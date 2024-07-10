Previous
Opportunist by gaf005
The keeper put food out to attract the squirrels but this Great Tit grabbed the chance of a free meal.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Seems fair as many a Squirrel has raided the bird feeders.
July 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Clever great tit…
July 10th, 2024  
