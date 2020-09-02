Sign up
Photo 1878
More Bird Bath Fun
They don't use it all the time but, on the days when they decide it's bath time, they seem to be enthusiastic in their enjoyment.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th August 2020 10:08am
Tags
bath
,
birds
,
splash
