Previous
77 / 365
Amaryllis
Experimenting this year with starting a few amaryllis bulbs on glass pebbles or over water (no soil). I used to do this with hyacinth bulbs but never tried it before with amaryllis . Hope they don't fall over when they get tall.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
0
Album
Seen in Passing
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th November 2024 12:59pm
Tags
water
,
pebbles
,
amaryllis
,
owo-7
