Previous
Photo 739
Confused Stump
Not a great image in terms of composition but I'm posting it to help explain my woodgrain picture from the other day.
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-11-04
This is how the stump looked as it stood in the ground. Looks to me as if this tree had two metal wires around it when it was growing, which caused the woodgrain to go kind of crazy between those two bands.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
1st November 2024 9:55am
Tags
tree
,
wood
,
stump
,
woodgrain
Corinne C
ace
What a find!
November 6th, 2024
