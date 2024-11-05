Previous
Confused Stump

Not a great image in terms of composition but I'm posting it to help explain my woodgrain picture from the other day. https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2024-11-04

This is how the stump looked as it stood in the ground. Looks to me as if this tree had two metal wires around it when it was growing, which caused the woodgrain to go kind of crazy between those two bands.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Corinne C ace
What a find!
November 6th, 2024  
