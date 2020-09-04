Sign up
Photo 1880
Landing Flaps Down?
So, back to this present summer and a bluejay, coming in to land in a pine tree. Considerate of him to give me a shot of his open wings with all that colourful feather detail.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
3
365
ILCE-7RM2
3rd September 2020 6:55am
wings
landing
bluejay
