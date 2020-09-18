Previous
Northern Flicker by gardencat
Northern Flicker

This is, I believe, a female Northern Flicker. It's the first time I've seen one of these in my yard. I'm not sure if it is migrating through or if it is, or hopes to be, a permanent resident.
18th September 2020

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Mark Prince
Great find, and lovely capture. It would make a nice resident.
September 19th, 2020  
Peter Dulis
great detail
September 19th, 2020  
