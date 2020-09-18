Sign up
Photo 1891
Northern Flicker
This is, I believe, a female Northern Flicker. It's the first time I've seen one of these in my yard. I'm not sure if it is migrating through or if it is, or hopes to be, a permanent resident.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th September 2020 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
flicker
Mark Prince
ace
Great find, and lovely capture. It would make a nice resident.
September 19th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
great detail
September 19th, 2020
