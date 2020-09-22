Previous
Metallic Insect by gardencat
Photo 1895

Metallic Insect

Small, metallic-green coloured insect. no idea what it is but it stood out against the purple fall flowers.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
