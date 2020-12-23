Previous
Hanging with Santa by gardencat
Photo 1963

Hanging with Santa

He sees you when you're sleeping,
He knows when you're awake,
That sounds a little creepy.
It's your privacy at stake!
23rd December 2020

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
