Back Yard Visit

I looked out the window yesterday afternoon to see this hawk sitting in a tree. By the time I got my camera in hand, he had moved down to sit on a post in the garden and from there, shortly after I took this shot, he made a play for a sparrow but missed. I was relieved not to witness a grisly death but, at the same time, realize that he has to eat too. Does it make me a coward to hope the he catches himself a meal but does it when I'm not looking?