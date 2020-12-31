Previous
Speeding Away by gardencat
Photo 1971

As the final hours of the day tick down, 2020 is receding into the past. Good riddance I say. Not really sad to see it go.
I wish you all a happy New Year and hope that 2021 will be kinder to you and to the world in general .
31st December 2020

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
