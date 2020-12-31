Sign up
Photo 1971
Speeding Away
As the final hours of the day tick down, 2020 is receding into the past. Good riddance I say. Not really sad to see it go.
I wish you all a happy New Year and hope that 2021 will be kinder to you and to the world in general .
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
2504
photos
63
followers
45
following
Tags
lights
,
end
,
2020
