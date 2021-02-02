Sign up
Photo 1992
Return of Colour
Finally, after being MIA for several days the bluejays and cardinals have returned to the garden. I so appreciate the colour they bring in these mostly neutral winter days.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Joanne Diochon
9
1
365
ILCE-7RM2
2nd February 2021 8:50am
red
,
bird
,
cardinal
judith deacon
ace
What a wonderful bird to have at your feeder!
February 2nd, 2021
