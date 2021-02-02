Previous
Return of Colour by gardencat
Return of Colour

Finally, after being MIA for several days the bluejays and cardinals have returned to the garden. I so appreciate the colour they bring in these mostly neutral winter days.
Joanne Diochon

judith deacon ace
What a wonderful bird to have at your feeder!
February 2nd, 2021  
