Doves by gardencat
Photo 1997

Doves

Huddled up against the snow this afternoon. It's still falling out there. Looks like we will be shovelling out tomorrow. Oh well, with Covid going on we don't have anywhere to get to, in a hurry.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
