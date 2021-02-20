Sign up
Photo 2002
Winter Scene
I went for a walk today while the weather was good, between yesterday's snow and tomorrow's forecast of snow. I haven't been getting too far from home though so this is a scene I've shown here before, but a new day and new processing.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
20th February 2021 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
Walks @ 7
ace
This has William Turner feel to it, a slice of everyday life but with a romantic touch.
February 20th, 2021
