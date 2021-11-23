Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2265
Red Leaves and Water Drops
Almost all the fall leaves are gone now but I have this shot, taken last week, when they were in full colour, to post as a farewell to Fall 2021, as we prepare to head into the greys and white of winter.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2854
photos
71
followers
50
following
620% complete
View this month »
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Latest from all albums
3
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
15th November 2021 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
colour
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close