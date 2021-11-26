Previous
Melting Frost by gardencat
Photo 2268

Melting Frost

When I went out, yesterday morning, the fallen leaves had a thin layer of frost on them but, as the sun came up and I walked around the garden, it began to melt leaving this myriad of little water droplets.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I really like the detail in this leaf. The veins, the water droplets, the decaying portions, even a little bit of frost clinging to the main vein. fav.
November 26th, 2021  
