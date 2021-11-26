Sign up
Photo 2268
Melting Frost
When I went out, yesterday morning, the fallen leaves had a thin layer of frost on them but, as the sun came up and I walked around the garden, it began to melt leaving this myriad of little water droplets.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th November 2021 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
water-drops
,
theme-seasons
Chris Cook
ace
I really like the detail in this leaf. The veins, the water droplets, the decaying portions, even a little bit of frost clinging to the main vein. fav.
November 26th, 2021
