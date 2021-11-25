Previous
Next
Little Angry Birds ? by gardencat
Photo 2267

Little Angry Birds ?

I had lots of little sparrows in my yard yesterday, sitting in all the bushes and taking turns at the feeders. I thought these three look kind of angry sitting together in this one bush.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise