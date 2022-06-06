Previous
So Many Layers by gardencat
Photo 2458

So Many Layers

I was excited when I found a double aquilegia hydbrid in the garden but even more excited when I found this one with multi-layered petals.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
