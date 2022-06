Yellow Flag (Wild Yellow Iris)

I found a couple of clumps of these down by the edge of the pond. Now I'm confused, I read in one place that this is used sometimes in waste water ponds because of its ability to adsorb heavy metals, which sounds like a good thing but then, I also read that it has been designated as an invasive species which can reduce habitat available for wildlife, including native fish habitat and bird nesting and rearing sites. So now I'm not sure if finding this is a good thing, or not.