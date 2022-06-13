Sign up
Photo 2465
Visiting?
I've seen this raccoon in my yard several times in the last few days. Not sure why she is coming around so much during the day. She may be a mom scavenging for her babies and being attracted by the seeds that fall from the bird feeders.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3127
photos
76
followers
48
following
Tags
raccoon
