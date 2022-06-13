Previous
Visiting? by gardencat
Visiting?

I've seen this raccoon in my yard several times in the last few days. Not sure why she is coming around so much during the day. She may be a mom scavenging for her babies and being attracted by the seeds that fall from the bird feeders.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
