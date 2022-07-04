Sign up
Photo 2486
It wouldn't be summer...
...without that requisite fly photo. It always surprises me how very colourful the common fly is when seen in macro. Bright sunshine helps, of course, to bring out that metallic green sheen.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
3165
photos
77
followers
49
following
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd July 2022 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
summer
,
ndao5
