It wouldn't be summer... by gardencat
Photo 2486

It wouldn't be summer...

...without that requisite fly photo. It always surprises me how very colourful the common fly is when seen in macro. Bright sunshine helps, of course, to bring out that metallic green sheen.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
