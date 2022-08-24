Sign up
Photo 2537
Look who dropped by for dinner...
It's a juvenile hawk. I'm not really sure if it is a Cooper's hawk or a sharp shinned hawk since they are quite similar but, right now, I'm favouring the Cooper's hawk ID.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd August 2022 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
Boxplayer
ace
Stunning detail.
August 24th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
great detail
August 24th, 2022
