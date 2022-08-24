Previous
Look who dropped by for dinner... by gardencat
Look who dropped by for dinner...

It's a juvenile hawk. I'm not really sure if it is a Cooper's hawk or a sharp shinned hawk since they are quite similar but, right now, I'm favouring the Cooper's hawk ID.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Boxplayer
Stunning detail.
August 24th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
great detail
August 24th, 2022  
