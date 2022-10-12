Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2584
Oak Leaves in Fall
Found these lovely fall coloured oak leaves in, wait for it, Oakville. How appropriate. :-)
Maybe BOB.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3319
photos
82
followers
48
following
707% complete
View this month »
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
Latest from all albums
609
2580
2581
610
2582
611
2583
2584
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
8th October 2022 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
fall
,
oak
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful shape as well as colour to these.
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close