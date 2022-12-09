Sign up
Photo 2639
Christ Church Steeple , Philadelphia
This tower and steeple measure 196 feet tall and, In the last half of the 18th century this was the tallest structure in the thirteen colonies that composed the US at that time ( or so I was told, can't speak to having personally checked that out).
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
0
1
Embed Code
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
29th November 2022 12:12pm
Tags
church
,
steeple
,
philadelphia
