Christ Church Steeple , Philadelphia
Christ Church Steeple , Philadelphia

This tower and steeple measure 196 feet tall and, In the last half of the 18th century this was the tallest structure in the thirteen colonies that composed the US at that time ( or so I was told, can't speak to having personally checked that out).
