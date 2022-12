The (Tiny)Tree

It's a Charley Brown Christmas tree this year. I didn't go out to get a tree till after I got back from my trip and, by then, the selection was slim. So I ended up with a skinny tree with sparse branches. I've thrown lights on it and wrapped it here, with a few special effects. In the end it still says Christmas and casts a pretty glow over the front room and that's really all it needs to do.