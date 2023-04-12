Sign up
Photo 2762
House Finch, Taking Off
Caught this guy just as he was hoping off the feeder hook and flying off.
I think it is a house finch but they are very similar to purple finches so can't be 100% positive.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th April 2023 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
flying
,
house-finch
