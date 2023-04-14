Previous
Sticks and Stones and Corydalis by gardencat
Photo 2764

Sticks and Stones and Corydalis

The last couple of warm sunny days have given the garden a turbo boost. I've been going around taking pictures of many plants making their spring return to life. Here we have some corydalis plants, in my shade side garden, making their return.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
