Rose Bush Leafing Out by gardencat
Photo 2766

Rose Bush Leafing Out

Taking you back to the pond area again, this is a rose bush that grows wild there, leafing out for the spring. Once sun and warm temperatures arrive, everything developes so fast.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details

