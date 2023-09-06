Previous
Obedient Plant by gardencat
Obedient Plant

Official name, Physostegia virginiana, blooms in late summer and attracts bees and other insects when many of my other garden flowers are done for the season. The flowerets are much smaller but remind me in shape of the flowers on foxglove.
Joanne Diochon

