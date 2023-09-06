Sign up
Photo 2909
Obedient Plant
Official name, Physostegia virginiana, blooms in late summer and attracts bees and other insects when many of my other garden flowers are done for the season. The flowerets are much smaller but remind me in shape of the flowers on foxglove.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flowers
,
fall
,
obedient-plant
