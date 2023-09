Cliff Wall at Kerncliff Park

Kerncliff Park is in an area that used to be a limestone quarry. When the Quarry closed in 1981 the site was taken over by the city and turned into an environmental park. The part that was the quarry has now become a small wetlands with a raised boardwalk, after checking that out, you can head off on one of the trails that go into the surrounding woodlands and which also connect up with the Bruce Trail.