A Quiet Corner by gardencat
Photo 2983

A Quiet Corner

From one of the little houses in the slave quarters part of Oak Alley Plantation . Sitting there now, empty, the little houses look almost serene but I can imagine things were very different when there were 5 enslaved people living in this one room.
23rd November 2023

Joanne Diochon

