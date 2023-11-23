Sign up
Photo 2983
A Quiet Corner
From one of the little houses in the slave quarters part of Oak Alley Plantation . Sitting there now, empty, the little houses look almost serene but I can imagine things were very different when there were 5 enslaved people living in this one room.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
oak-alley
slave-quarters
