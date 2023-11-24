Previous
Next
Beside the Window by gardencat
Photo 2988

Beside the Window

At a little French restaurant we visited, our table was tiny, but located beside this window where our flower vase and candle were placed. Probably better on black.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Really beautifully lit. I love this
November 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , love the light and mystery! fav
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise