Previous
Photo 2987
Perky Back Yard Robin
I'm back in my own backyard, today, with this cheerful looking robin who seems to be mirroring the colour of the fallen magnolia leaves.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
4
2
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th November 2023 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
yard
,
robin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so sweet!
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So pretty in the dappled light
November 25th, 2023
Heather
ace
A perfect match!
November 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah beautiful
November 25th, 2023
