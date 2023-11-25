Previous
Perky Back Yard Robin by gardencat
Perky Back Yard Robin

I'm back in my own backyard, today, with this cheerful looking robin who seems to be mirroring the colour of the fallen magnolia leaves.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so sweet!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So pretty in the dappled light
November 25th, 2023  
Heather ace
A perfect match!
November 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
