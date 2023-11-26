Sign up
Photo 2988
Bluejay and Peanut
Taken in my backyard and then dragged through a long post processing. BOB, I think.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
peanut
bluejay
etsooi
Cliff McFarlane
Lovely, never seen a bluejay.
November 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely image as he cracks the nut !
November 26th, 2023
