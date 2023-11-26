Previous
Bluejay and Peanut by gardencat
Bluejay and Peanut

Taken in my backyard and then dragged through a long post processing. BOB, I think.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

Cliff McFarlane
Lovely, never seen a bluejay.
November 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely image as he cracks the nut !
November 26th, 2023  
