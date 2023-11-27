Sign up
Photo 2991
Another Day, Another Jay
Now that I'm home from my fall trip I'm back to my backyard birds as my most frequent subjects. I see bluejays quite often so I'm trying to bring some variety by using different kinds of processing on the shots.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
4
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
fall
,
garden
,
bluejay
Nice pic!
November 28th, 2023
A very good shot - they look so different with the crest down! I like the textured effect of this processing.
November 28th, 2023
