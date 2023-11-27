Previous
Another Day, Another Jay by gardencat
Another Day, Another Jay

Now that I'm home from my fall trip I'm back to my backyard birds as my most frequent subjects. I see bluejays quite often so I'm trying to bring some variety by using different kinds of processing on the shots.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
November 28th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very good shot - they look so different with the crest down! I like the textured effect of this processing.
November 28th, 2023  
