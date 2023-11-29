Sign up
Photo 2993
Pharmacy Fountain Close Up
A closer and more heavily edited version of the fountain in the courtyard, pictured in today's other post.
Today's other view of this same fountain.
https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2023-11-29
29th November 2023
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
fountain
courtyard
nola
Beverley
Sooo beautiful
November 29th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
how pretty!
November 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Such a delicate image - just like a water-colour painting ! fav
November 29th, 2023
Lisa Brown
great shot!
November 29th, 2023
