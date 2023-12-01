Previous
White Berry Cluster by gardencat
Photo 2995

White Berry Cluster

A little rough and gritty but still with it's own beauty. Maybe a wabi-sabi berry bunch?
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely bunch of snowberries, great focus and contrast to the soft purple bokeh in the background ! fav
December 1st, 2023  
