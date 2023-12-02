Sign up
Previous
Photo 2996
Deviously Cute
It should be annoying the way they keep stealing the seeds I put out for the birds, but they're so blasted cute it's hard to be mad at them.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
photoshop
,
fall
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
December 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely edit and subject
December 2nd, 2023
Heather
ace
"'Who, me?" this one seems to be saying! Yes, very cute indeed, and a nice edit, too! Fav
December 2nd, 2023
