Deviously Cute by gardencat
Photo 2996

Deviously Cute

It should be annoying the way they keep stealing the seeds I put out for the birds, but they're so blasted cute it's hard to be mad at them.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

Nice image!
December 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely edit and subject
December 2nd, 2023  
Heather ace
"'Who, me?" this one seems to be saying! Yes, very cute indeed, and a nice edit, too! Fav
December 2nd, 2023  
