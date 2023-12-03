Sign up
Previous
Photo 2997
Mallard Drake on Autumn Pond
I dropped by the local pond yesterday for the first time in a few weeks. Didn't see a goose anywhere, but lots of ducks around this time. I can never quite figure out the schedules of the water fowl.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
4
3
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
autumn
duck
pond
mallard
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely capture of the lone Mallard , love the effect you have captured on the water ! fav
December 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
oh but this is so beautiful!
December 3rd, 2023
Laura
This is gorgeous.
December 3rd, 2023
Dawn
A lovely image
December 3rd, 2023
