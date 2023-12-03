Previous
Mallard Drake on Autumn Pond by gardencat
Photo 2997

Mallard Drake on Autumn Pond

I dropped by the local pond yesterday for the first time in a few weeks. Didn't see a goose anywhere, but lots of ducks around this time. I can never quite figure out the schedules of the water fowl.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
821% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of the lone Mallard , love the effect you have captured on the water ! fav
December 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh but this is so beautiful!
December 3rd, 2023  
Laura ace
This is gorgeous.
December 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise