Photo 2998
Just Put One Foot in Front of the Other
He was walking very cautiously over the wet sand at the edge of the pond.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
pond
mallard
drake
Heather
A fabulous close-up! Great focus and detail- look at the little beads of water on its underside- and lovely colours! Great title, too! Fav (p.s I really like the torn effect of your border, too!)
December 4th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Really nice and crisp.
December 4th, 2023
