Previous
Just Put One Foot in Front of the Other by gardencat
Photo 2998

Just Put One Foot in Front of the Other

He was walking very cautiously over the wet sand at the edge of the pond.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
821% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A fabulous close-up! Great focus and detail- look at the little beads of water on its underside- and lovely colours! Great title, too! Fav (p.s I really like the torn effect of your border, too!)
December 4th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really nice and crisp.
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise